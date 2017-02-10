Gojira's dark eco metal finds unlikel...

Gojira's dark eco metal finds unlikely Grammy glory

AFP / TASSO MARCELO Los Angeles: After two decades growling about the planet's impending environmental collapse, the French death metal band Gojira has some surprise good news -- the music industry thinks they're great. Gojira has been an unexpected success story ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

