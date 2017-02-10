Gojira's dark eco metal finds unlikely Grammy glory
AFP / TASSO MARCELO Los Angeles: After two decades growling about the planet's impending environmental collapse, the French death metal band Gojira has some surprise good news -- the music industry thinks they're great. Gojira has been an unexpected success story ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|5 hr
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC