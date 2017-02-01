Germany to electronically tag people on terror list
The German government will electronically tag all people on the country's terror watchlist even if they have committed no crime, reflecting a tougher approach in the wake of December's terror attack in Berlin. The measure is one of several proposals agreed by the justice and interior ministries in the weeks after the attack, in which a 24-year-old Tunisian man, Anis Amri, drove a truck into crowds at a Christmas market , killing 12 people and wounding about 50. It later emerged that Amri, who was killed in a shootout with Italian police a few days after the incident, had been classified by authorities as a potentially dangerous extremist and marked for deportation to Tunisia.
