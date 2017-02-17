Five industries behind half of all ac...

Five industries behind half of all accident claims

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

From puncture wounds, contusions and lacerations, workers in Northland's five most dangerous industries account for almost half of the region's 8844 workplace injury claims last year. WorkSafe and ACC figures released to the Northern Advocate show that agriculture was the most dangerous place for an injury in the region in 2016, with 1367 injury cases and two workplace deaths.

