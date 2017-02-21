Fatcat bosses rake in massive pension perks while millions of workers face hardship
Fatcat bosses are raking in massive pensions perks while millions of workers are facing hardship in old age, a Daily Mirror investigation has revealed. Research by the Mirror and shareholder group Manifest found that the average FTSE 100 chief executive gets the equivalent of 30% of their salary in pension payments annually.
Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
