David Bowie Wins Five Grammys, Technical Problems Mar Metallicaa s Performance
Sunday night's 59th Annual Grammy Awards was a great night for David Bowie, even though he sadly wasn't around to appreciate it. The late rock icon won five Grammys overall, sweeping every category in which he was nominated, including Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for Blackstar and its title track.
