David Bowie Competing for Multiple Honors at This Sundaya s Grammys;...
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, and among the artists who will compete for multiple honors at the ceremony is the late David Bowie . The influential rocker's final studio album, Blackstar , has been nominated for the Best Alternative Album, while the title track garnered Bowie nods the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories.
