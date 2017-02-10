David Bowie Competing for Multiple Ho...

David Bowie Competing for Multiple Honors at This Sundaya s Grammys

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, and among the artists who will compete for multiple honors at the ceremony is the late David Bowie . The influential rocker's final studio album, Blackstar , has been nominated for the Best Alternative Album, while the title track garnered Bowie nods the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories.

