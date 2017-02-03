Dave Mustaine Offers Exclusive Megadeth Bootcamp at His Estate March 10 - "13
Over the weekend of March 10 to 13, 2017, Dave Mustaine is throwing open the gates to his southern California estate for a strictly limited number of Megadeth fans to come in for a one-on-one weekend with the entire band. There will be something for all Megafans, including a chance to record Megadeth songs with the band in Mustaine's home studio, guitar, bass, and drum clinics, an intimate acoustic performance and campfire stories from the band, beer, wine and coffee tastings, movie screenings, Megadeth Trivia with Jose Mangin , exclusive merch items, photo opps, and more.
