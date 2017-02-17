Dave Mustaine Calls Grammy's - Master of Puppets' "The Worst Version I Ever Heard!"
As previously reported here , when Megadeth won their "Best Metal Performance" Grammy for their 2016 album, Dystopia , at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12, the house band performed Metallica's "Master of Puppets" as the band walked to the stage. The error was particularly unfortunate seeing as Megadeth were finally winning a Grammy after 12 prior nominations.
