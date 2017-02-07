Dave Mustaine and Ironsnake - The Machine Shop [PICS]
This past Saturday was an epic night at The Machine Shop as the legendary Dave Musitaine of Megadeth made an appearance. Mustaine was at The Machine Shop promoting his exclusive Megadeth beer in partnership with the world class Craft Brewery, Unibroue.
