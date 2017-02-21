Corey Taylor To Release New Book 'Ame...

Corey Taylor To Release New Book 'America 51' [News]

Corey Taylor will release his next book, "America 51: A Probe Into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside the Greatest Country in the World," on August 15th through Da Capo Press. "The always-outspoken hard rock vocalist Corey Taylor begins 'America 51' with a reflection on what his itinerant youth and frequent worldwide travels with his multiplatinum bands Slipknot and Stone Sour have taught him about what it means to be an American in an increasingly unstable world.

