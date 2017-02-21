Concert preview: Q&A with Max and Iggor Cavalera

From left, brothers Iggor and Max Cavalera, best known from their time with the Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura, will be playing that group's classic 1996 album "Roots" in its entirety in a show this Sunday at Salt Lake City's Metro Music Hall. From left, brothers Iggor and Max Cavalera, best known from their time with the Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura, will be playing that group's classic 1996 album "Roots" in its entirety in a show this Sunday at Salt Lake City's Metro Music Hall.

