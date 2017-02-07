Comeback - The band's music and energ...

Comeback - The band's music and energy had the Cliffs Pavilion bouncing on Monday night

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

SCHOOL favourites Busted performed to a packed-out Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff , marking band member James Bourne's homecoming gig. Hundreds of adoring fans enjoyed a night of fun, screaming and dancing as James, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis thrilled the crowds on Monday night as they embark on their new Night Driver tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC