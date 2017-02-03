Big Sean Raps About Murdering Donald Trump During Freestyle...
Never mind Eminem's "bitch"-fest ; Big Sean has taken things a step further in the Anti-Trump Rap Olympics. Big Sean, who released his new album "I Decided" on Thursday, promoted the new effort with an appearance on Funkmaster Flex's show on Hot 97. The rapper's radio performance included a freestyle rap that included a reference to newly minted U.S. president Donald Trump.
