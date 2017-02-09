As I Lay Dying Frontman Released From Prison 3 Years After Murder-for-Hire Plot
Tim Lambesis of As I Lay Dying performs in concert at 2012 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 1, 2012, in Mountain View, California. As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has been released from prison nearly three years after he was found guilty of attempting a hitman to kill his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|1 hr
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC