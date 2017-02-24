Art Stuff To Do this Weekend
When I was a freshman art student at the University of Memphis, I was fortunate to be able to take a drawing class from Richard Knowles. He would come into class and walk straight into the storage closet and shut the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|4 hr
|Figures
|1
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC