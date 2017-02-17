Art district and Guerrilla Tacos

Art district and Guerrilla Tacos

4 hrs ago

We went back down to Hauser & Wirth in the arts district because Guerrilla Taco truck is there on Fridays. An essential LA must try.and then figure out where they are all the time because it is so good.

