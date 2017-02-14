Anuhea to stream concert live on Inte...

Anuhea to stream concert live on Internet

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaii singer/songwriter Anuhea and Cargo Cosmetics are celebrating their new partnership with an exclusive concert streamed live online at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The 31-year-old performer and two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner will debut her new song "You Had Me At Aloha," also the name of the Canadian company's new cosmetics line she represents. Fans can tune into the concert, live streamed from an undisclosed beach on Oahu, via Anuhea's Facebook , Instagram or Snapchat accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb 10 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,876,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC