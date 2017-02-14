Anuhea to stream concert live on Internet
Hawaii singer/songwriter Anuhea and Cargo Cosmetics are celebrating their new partnership with an exclusive concert streamed live online at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. The 31-year-old performer and two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner will debut her new song "You Had Me At Aloha," also the name of the Canadian company's new cosmetics line she represents. Fans can tune into the concert, live streamed from an undisclosed beach on Oahu, via Anuhea's Facebook , Instagram or Snapchat accounts.
