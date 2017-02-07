All But One Release 'Little White Lies' [News]
All But One, melodic metal band consisting of members of Heaven Shall Burn, Alestorm, When Our Time Comes and ex-Atmospheres, have released new song "Little White Lies." The track is the first single from the band's debut album, which will be released late April 2017 on Lifeforce Records.
