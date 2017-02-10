Adele Wins Five Grammys, Drops the F-...

Adele Wins Five Grammys, Drops the F-Bomb, Says Beyonce Should Have Won

The British superstar won five trophies, including Album of the Year for 25, and Record and Song of the Year for "Hello." While accepting Record of the Year, she gushed over pregnant Queen Bey, who was sitting in the front row, saying, "You move my soul every single day and have for 17 years...I adore you and I want you to be MY mummy!" But when Adele returned to the podium minutes later to accept Album of the Year, she went even further.

