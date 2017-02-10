Adele Wins Five Grammys, Drops the F-Bomb, Says Beyonce Should Have Won
The British superstar won five trophies, including Album of the Year for 25, and Record and Song of the Year for "Hello." While accepting Record of the Year, she gushed over pregnant Queen Bey, who was sitting in the front row, saying, "You move my soul every single day and have for 17 years...I adore you and I want you to be MY mummy!" But when Adele returned to the podium minutes later to accept Album of the Year, she went even further.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC