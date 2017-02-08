6 Things to Do
Fall in love with music from Broadway musicals and Disney movies during Curtain and Lights Theatre Company's "A Broadway Valentine Concert." Expect to hear selections from "Matilda," "Aladdin," "Seussical," "Annie," "The Sound of Music," "Hercules," "The Little Mermaid" and more, including a tribute to Debbie Reynolds.
