6 Best Moments From Sting's Spectacul...

6 Best Moments From Sting's Spectacular Pre-Grammy Hollywood Palladium Show

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Sting performs onstage to kick off Citi Sound Vault, a new live music platform curated exclusively for Citi cardmembers, at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles. On "50,000," a forlorn track from his fine new album 57th and 9th , Sting sings, "Rock stars don't ever die, they only fade away."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Fri chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC