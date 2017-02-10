6 Best Moments From Sting's Spectacular Pre-Grammy Hollywood Palladium Show
Sting performs onstage to kick off Citi Sound Vault, a new live music platform curated exclusively for Citi cardmembers, at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles. On "50,000," a forlorn track from his fine new album 57th and 9th , Sting sings, "Rock stars don't ever die, they only fade away."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Fri
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC