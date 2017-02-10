6.5-magnitude quake in Philippines kills at least 3, injures 80
A powerful nighttime earthquake in the southern Philippines killed at least three people, injured about 80 others, damaged buildings and an airport and knocked out power, officials said Saturday. The late Friday quake with a magnitude of 6.5 roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, sending hundreds to flee their homes.
