10 Greatest Stoner Bands

10 Greatest Stoner Bands

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

Like the great Bill Hicks said, "If you don't think drugs have done good things for us, go home and take all your albums, all your tapes and all your CDs and burn them." Some musicians take to weed or psychedelics a little heavier than others, so much that the substances become an artist's foundation for creativity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC