10 Greatest Stoner Bands
Like the great Bill Hicks said, "If you don't think drugs have done good things for us, go home and take all your albums, all your tapes and all your CDs and burn them." Some musicians take to weed or psychedelics a little heavier than others, so much that the substances become an artist's foundation for creativity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC