When Trump said 'American carnage,' w...

When Trump said 'American carnage,' we're guessing he didn't mean the heavy-metal tour

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

During his first speech as president, Donald Trump railed against "American carnage." While many may have wondered what exactly the president meant , we're guessing he wasn't referring to the heavy-metal bands Slayer and Megadeth's joint 2010 tour dubbed the American Carnage Tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec 27 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC