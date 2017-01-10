Weapons of Anew Tours North America w...

Weapons of Anew Tours North America with Alter Bridge and Nonpoint

Weapons of Anew, the dynamic new band featuring members of HavocHate and Spread Eagle, will make its live debut touring with Alter Bridge and special guest Nonpoint during their "The Last Hero Tour" from January 24 through February 14, 2017. Upon confirmation of the tour, Weapon's of Anew guitarist Freddy Ordine said, "It's truly an honor! I'm excited for guitarists that are into this type of music.

