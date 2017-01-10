Watch Vince Neil and Boy George Team Up for New Task on 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'
Unlikely musical companions Boy George and Vince Neil are set to team up once more for another musical duet on the Jan. 9 episode of NBC's The New Celebrity Apprentice , and Billboard has an exclusive sneak peek. The improbable duo -- George fronts New Wave hit makers Culture Club while Neil was lead vocalist of the metal legends Motley Crue -- sing the theme song for a live health segment showcasing Welch's grape juice, while healthy lifestyle crusader and James Beard award-winning chef Rocco DiSpirito and entertainment attorney Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger keep a watchful eye as advisors to boardroom boss Arnold Schwarzenegger.
