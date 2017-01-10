Watch Vince Neil and Boy George Team ...

Watch Vince Neil and Boy George Team Up for New Task on 'The New Celebrity Apprentice'

Read more: Billboard

Unlikely musical companions Boy George and Vince Neil are set to team up once more for another musical duet on the Jan. 9 episode of NBC's The New Celebrity Apprentice , and Billboard has an exclusive sneak peek. The improbable duo -- George fronts New Wave hit makers Culture Club while Neil was lead vocalist of the metal legends Motley Crue -- sing the theme song for a live health segment showcasing Welch's grape juice, while healthy lifestyle crusader and James Beard award-winning chef Rocco DiSpirito and entertainment attorney Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger keep a watchful eye as advisors to boardroom boss Arnold Schwarzenegger.

