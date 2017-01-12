Watch Ultra Gory New Video From Metal...

Watch Ultra Gory New Video From Metal Band Reaping Asmodeia

If there is one thing you can always count on from Prosthetic Records, it's face-melting metal and to start your year off right, they just dropped a nasty little treat to celebrate Friday, the 13th. The chaotically-precise sonic fury that is Minneapolis-spawned Reaping Asmodeia is back with a new single and video from their forthcoming effort, Impuratize.

