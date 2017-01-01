Was Mariah Carey 'Set Up to Fail' on ...

Was Mariah Carey 'Set Up to Fail' on NYE? Producers Slam 'Absurd' Theory

17 hrs ago Read more: TVLine

A spokesperson for Mariah Carey says that the producers of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special ignored claims that audio equipment was malfunctioning and forced the singer to go live regardless - a version of events that in turn has been dismissed as "outrageous" and "absurd." Addressing the technical issues that plagued Carey's New Year's Eve performance, which closed out ABC's countdown festivities shortly before the clock struck midnight, the singer's rep told Billboard that stage managers were alerted beforehand to a malfunctioning earpiece monitor , yet they insisted all would work "fine once she was on stage."

