Up-and-coming musicians seek their big break at NAMM

Justin Mendez, 17, of Claremont, Florida, tries out an Eastman saxophone during the NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on Friday, January 20, 2017. David Ellefson, co-founder and bassist for the band Megadeth greets fans at the NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.