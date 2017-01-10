Trump calls ISIS fighters "sneaky, di...

Trump calls ISIS fighters "sneaky, dirty rats"

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a ceremonial swearing-in for U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2017. Speaking about the terrorist group ISIS in an interview Thursday, President Donald Trump called the group's fighters "sneaky, dirty rats."

