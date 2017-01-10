Trump calls ISIS fighters "sneaky, dirty rats"
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a ceremonial swearing-in for U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2017. Speaking about the terrorist group ISIS in an interview Thursday, President Donald Trump called the group's fighters "sneaky, dirty rats."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC