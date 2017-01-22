Tornado rips through U.S. south, kill...

Tornado rips through U.S. south, killing 11, injuring 23

11 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

A weekend of deadly weather in the Southeast killed 15 people and injured dozens more, authorities said Sunday, while residents along the Georgia-Florida line were bracing for more intense, fast-moving storms - including unusually strong “long track” twisters. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face forceful tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

