Top 10 Highest Selling Hard Rock + Metal Albums of 2016 Include Five Different Metallica Releases
Damn! Metallica had an even better 2016 than we thought! Out of the 10 highest-selling hard rock and metal albums of 2016, five of them belong to Metallica. There will simply never be another band like Metallica and the album sales back up that fact.
