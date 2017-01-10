Top 10 Highest Selling Hard Rock + Me...

Top 10 Highest Selling Hard Rock + Metal Albums of 2016 Include Five Different Metallica Releases

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

Damn! Metallica had an even better 2016 than we thought! Out of the 10 highest-selling hard rock and metal albums of 2016, five of them belong to Metallica. There will simply never be another band like Metallica and the album sales back up that fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec 27 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec 18 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,768

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC