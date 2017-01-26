Tom Araya, Slayer frontman, blasts 'snowflakes' who criticized Trump photo
Tom Araya, the frontman of the California thrash metal band Slayer, used the band's official Instagram account Wednesday to bash the overly sensitive "snowflakes" who criticized a Photoshopped photo he posted of the band with President Trump. Mr. Araya reposted the photo , which showed the president smiling and giving a metal horns hand gesture, after he said it was mysteriously deleted from the Slayer account on Inauguration day.
Read more at Washington Times.
