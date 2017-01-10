Tiny Minnesota town getting new coffee shop, 'Museum of Deth' thanks to Megadeth co-founder
Jackson, Minnesota, is hungry for new businesses. So much so, in fact, that the tiny southern Minnesota town -- population 3,299 -- includes the following ad in its visitor guide: Answering that call is Dave Ellefson, co-founder of heavy metal legends Megadeth and, apparently, a budding coffee magnate.
