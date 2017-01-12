Ticket Giveaway: Brujeria with The Casualties, Pinata Protest, Flying ...
Brujeria is a frighteningly punchy all-star death metal/grindcore combo that passes itself off as a murderous, truly evil drug cartel, one into Satan worship and Donald Trump. Yes, they're lampooning the form, but the music absolutely holds up as some of the heaviest shit ever recorded this side of Scandinavia.
