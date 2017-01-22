Things to Do Tonight

Crystal Ballroom's 103rd Birthday Free-for-All A blowout birthday party that spills into Al's Den and Ringler's Pub, kicked off by a family-friendly performance from You Who, as well as sets from Biddy on the Bench, Tim Connell, Bloco Alegria, and capped off by VJ Kittyrox's '80s Video Dance Attack. With brewery tours, tastings, drink and food specials, and football on the big screens.

