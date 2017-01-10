The escape room experience is now available on Hilton Head

The Bowling family has an escape room adventure as they try to solve the "Wall Street Revenge" puzzle at HHI Escape on Jan. 14, 2017. Chermie Weatherford, owner of SugarBelle women's clothing store in Beaufort, explains on Jan. 7, 2017, how the store is collecting and distributing blankets for people in need during the cold snap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.