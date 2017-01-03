The 10 Best Metro Phoenix Metal Concerts in January 2017
We hope you had a very merry metal holiday season, filled with family, friends, spiked eggnog - and you can't hide those photos of your Slayer sweater at those "ugly" sweater parties. We don't think we're alone when we say good riddance to 2016 - while there were some great releases by bands and tours, we just lost too many damn musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC