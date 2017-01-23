Terrorism is soaring as number of attacks rise by 25% every year -...

Terrorism is soaring as number of att...

Islamic State fighters were responsible for more than a third of the world's 24,202 deaths from terrorism last year. In 2015 there 18,987 terror attacks in the world, with terrorism being defined as violence committed by "armed non-state groups and individuals".

