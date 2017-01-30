Terrorism by Twitter: Harrisburg man facing federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding ISIS
A Harrisburg man accused of aiding the terrorist group ISIS uttered three words Monday morning that will guarantee him what promises to be a lengthy stay in federal prison. The words were "Yes, your honor," and the 20-year-old Jalil Aziz said them to U.S. Middle District Chief Judge Christopher C. Conner in pleading guilty to aiding that terror group online, primarily through Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC