A Harrisburg man accused of aiding the terrorist group ISIS uttered three words Monday morning that will guarantee him what promises to be a lengthy stay in federal prison. The words were "Yes, your honor," and the 20-year-old Jalil Aziz said them to U.S. Middle District Chief Judge Christopher C. Conner in pleading guilty to aiding that terror group online, primarily through Twitter.

