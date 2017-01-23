Strength in Numbers: Marching on Wash...

Strength in Numbers: Marching on Washington With Planned Parenthood

Read more: New York Magazine

Mid-day Saturday, when the Planned Parenthood buses arrived in D.C., the Washington Monument was shrouded in a fog that cut it off midway to the tip. Mother Nature had done a coy job of concealing the city's foremost phallic landmark on the day of the Women's March on Washington-you could almost forget it was there.

Chicago, IL

