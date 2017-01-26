Steve Bannon Now Has a National Security Council Seat
Before his role in the Trump administration, Bannon was the head of the website Breitbart News a favorite news platform among the "alt-right" , which the New York Times once called "a site known for its nationalist, racially charged, conspiracy-laden coverage." Some of the Breitbart 's previous posts have included headlines like "Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?" and "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC