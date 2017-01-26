Steve Bannon Now Has a National Security Council Seat

Before his role in the Trump administration, Bannon was the head of the website Breitbart News a favorite news platform among the "alt-right" , which the New York Times once called "a site known for its nationalist, racially charged, conspiracy-laden coverage." Some of the Breitbart 's previous posts have included headlines like "Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?" and "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy."

