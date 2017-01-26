Steve Bannon Now Has a National Secur...

Steve Bannon Now Has a National Security Council Seat

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Teen Vogue

Before his role in the Trump administration, Bannon was the head of the website Breitbart News a favorite news platform among the "alt-right" , which the New York Times once called "a site known for its nationalist, racially charged, conspiracy-laden coverage." Some of the Breitbart 's previous posts have included headlines like "Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?" and "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,388 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC