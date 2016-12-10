Stage Buzz: U.D.O. at Concord Hall
Former Accept and current U.D.O. vocalist Udo Dirkschneider is saying farewell to his former band's material with his Dirkschneider band's live album, LIVE - Back To The Roots Tour . The album features 25 classic Accept tracks performed by his U.D.O. band in their native Deutschland on April 2nd, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinois Entertainer.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec 6
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec 3
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC