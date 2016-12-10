Stage Buzz: U.D.O. at Concord Hall

2 hrs ago

Former Accept and current U.D.O. vocalist Udo Dirkschneider is saying farewell to his former band's material with his Dirkschneider band's live album, LIVE - Back To The Roots Tour . The album features 25 classic Accept tracks performed by his U.D.O. band in their native Deutschland on April 2nd, 2016.

Chicago, IL

