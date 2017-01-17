Spencer is Hasty Pudding Woman of Year

Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar and several other awards for best supporting actress in "The Help," was named Woman of the Year on Wednesday by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. "The Pudding is proud to honor an actress whose depth of talent has captivated audiences with her comedic wit and her graceful portrayals of the underrepresented," the student group said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.