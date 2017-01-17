Sony Platinum Wireless Headset review

Sony's new Platinum Headset is the new upgrade to the excellent Wireless Headset 2.0 released three years ago, known as the 'Gold' headset in North America. The new offering is an accomplished piece of hardware based on more robust build materials, notably featuring higher quality 50mm speaker drivers, along with a unique 3D 'object-based' surround sound mode.

