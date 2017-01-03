Slipknota s Corey Taylor calls himself an a assholea after fan accuses him of being a hypocrite
Frontman knocked phone from a fan's hands at gig last year, before releasing a live video made solely from fan clips Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has owned up to being an "asshole" after a fan pointed out that he was being hypocritical over his no-phones-at-gigs policy. Last July, the singer made headlines after smacking a phone out of a fan's hands at one of the metal group's gigs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC