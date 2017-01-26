Slayer, Mot rhead and Iron Maiden have released a new heavy metal-inspired range of socks
A new collection of heavy metal-inspired socks have been released, which feature designs approved by Slayer , MotA rhead and Iron Maiden . The three heavyweights of the genre have given their blessing to the new line of footwear from Stance's 'Legends of Metal Only' range.
