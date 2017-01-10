Sepultura: What Our New Album 'Machine Messiah' Is All About [News]

The guys from Sepultura recently presented a track-by-track breakdown of their upcoming album "Machine Messiah," due out on January 13 via Nuclear Blast. Focusing on the record's general concept, guitarist Andreas Kisser noted: "Lyric-wise, 'Machine Messiah' talks about the robotization of society, everything we need and don't need in the world today.

