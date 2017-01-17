See Metallica's Searing 'One' With Classical Pianist Lang Lang
Three years after Metallica debuted their new arrangement of "One" with classical pianist Lang Lang at the Grammys , the band teamed once again with the virtuoso at a concert in his native China. The fiery performance, which showed the pianist navigating the thrash tune's jagged rhythms with ease and playing around Kirk Hammett's solos, took place at LeSports Center in Beijing on Wednesday.
