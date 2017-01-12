Security Breach at US Bank Stadium Bl...

Security Breach at US Bank Stadium Blamed on 'Design Flaw'

14 hrs ago Read more: KSTP

Protesters, who rappelled from the roof of U.S. Bank Stadium after smuggling 65 feet of rope and a large banner through security, did not breach stadium security policies but did expose a "design flaw" in the new billion dollar stadium, according to the head of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authorities . Michele Kelm-Helgen testified before state lawmakers Wednesday about security issues related to the New Year's Day incident in which protesters unveiled a large banner calling for U.S. Bank to divest from the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project.

